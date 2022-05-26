Rosemary tea, coconut water: Navjot Singh Sidhu to get special diet in jail

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A diet chart ‘has been recommended considering his medical condition’, after an analysis by a three-member medical board of Patiala's Rajindra Hospital
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was imprisoned last week in a 1988 road rage case, will be on a special diet while in jail owing to his medical conditions.
A board of doctors has recommended a special diet for the Congress leader after he had sought the same in the jail. His medical examination was conducted on 23 May at Rajindra hospital in Patiala.
The diet chart "has been recommended considering his medical condition", after an analysis by a three-member medical board of Patiala's Rajindra Hospital.
The board has reportedly diagnosed Sidhu as suffering from pulmonary embolism and left-leg deep vein thrombosis, hyperhomocysteinemia, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity.
"After going through the medical examination report, the court has directed the jail department to provide the diet as recommended by the medical board," Sidhu’s counsel advocate HPS Verma was quoted as saying.
What would his diet contain?
A high fibre, low carbohydrate and low fat diet has been recommended for Sidhu.
Early morning: Rosemary tea, white gourd juice or coconut water.
Breakfast: A cup of lactose-free milk with one tablespoon of flax, sunflower, melon and chia seeds mixture. Five to six almonds, one walnut and two pecan nuts daily.
Mid-morning: A glass of juice (beetroot, bottle gourd, cucumber, mosambi, tulsi and mint leaves, amla, carrot and aloe vera), or any of fruit like watermelon, kiwi, strawberry, guava, apple and bale, or sprouted black chana (25 grams), green gram dal (25) with cucumber/tomatoes with half lemon and avocado.
Lunch: One bowl of cucumber or bottle gourd and one bowl of seasonal vegetables with one chapati that has to be prepared with a mixture of sorghum flour, singhara and ragi flours.
Evening: A cup of low-fat milk tea with 25 grams of paneer slice or tofu with half lemon.
Dinner: A bowl of mixed vegetable and dal soup/black chana soup with a 200 gm bowl sprinkled with black pepper powder and consisting of sauteed vegetables (carrot, beans, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper).
Bedtime: A cup of Chamomile tea and one tablespoon Psyllium husk with half a glass of warm water.
Sidhu has also been asked to drink 10 to 12 glasses of water daily, avoid processed food, saturated fats like desi ghee, butter and white butter, and not to sprinkle table salt on salad.
The board has recommended the use of olive oil, mustard oil and cold-pressed sunflower oil for preparing meals.
Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was sent to Patiala central jail on 20 May after he surrendered before a local court. He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case.
The apex court had sentenced him in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.
A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.
