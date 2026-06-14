Roshan Sir's brother Prince, accused in Khan Sir coaching centre vandalism case, found dead in Nepal

Patna's Gyan Bindu Coaching teacher Roshan Anand's brother Prince Yadav was found dead in a hotel in Nepal under suspicious circumstances, reports claimed on Sunday.

He was among the accused in high-profile vandalism case linked to educator Khan Sir's coaching institute.

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Sources told the Times of India that the deceased was facing allegations in connection with the attack on Khan Global Studies in Patna's Kadamkuan area.

Also Read | Khan Sir wins court relief as judge stays arrest in institute Arms Act case

Prince Yadav was allegedly absconding in connection with the Khan coaching case. Accused Roshan Anand is currently lodged in Patna Jail.

The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

The Nepal Police is conducting a detailed probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, Times Now reported.

What's Khan coaching case? On June 2, shots were reportedly fired outside the institute, leaving a security guard injured.

An FIR was registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 and 418/2026 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three individuals, including Khan Sir.

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The FIR was based on a video showing two guards allegedly firing, who were subsequently arrested.

Prince was on the run in connection with the coaching controversy. Nepal police are investigating the matter.

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