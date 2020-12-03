Roshni Nadar is India's richest woman

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies is India’s wealthiest women, according to ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun-Leading Wealthy Women’ List 2020 released on Thursday. With an estimated wealth of ₹54,850 crore, Nadar Malhotra is currently the CEO and Executive Director of HCL Corporation, a holding company that controls HCL Tech and HCL Infosystems.

Second in the wealthiest women list is Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and MD of Biocon with a wealth of ₹36,600 crore, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari ( ₹21,340 crore) who chairs privately-held USV, a pioneer in diabetic and cardiovascular medicines in India. Ranked fourth and fifth are Nilima Motaparti ( ₹18,620 crore) and Radha Vembu ( ₹11,590 crore) respectively. Motaparti director (commercial) of Divi’s Laboratories while Vembu is owner of a majority stake in Zoho Corporation, an Indian software development company.

“Kotak Wealth Hurun: Leading Wealthy Women" is a compilation of the wealthiest women in India with average wealth of the women on the list is about ₹2,725 crore and threshold for the ranking is ₹100 crore. The report said that women-led enterprises already experience significant barriers to entry including limited funding opportunities and the challenges experienced by them are far greater while facing a disproportionate impact of the pandemic. Many women wealth creators on the list responded swiftly to the covid-19 crisis and came forward to support those in need, the report said.

There are eight Padma Awardees on the list while 31 are self-made women on the list, six are

professional managers and 25 are entrepreneurs. Six women entrepreneurs from the start-up

ecosystem feature on the list, of which two have built their companies into Unicorns – Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Divya Gokulnath of Byju’s (Think & Learn).

Among sectors with 13 women, pharmaceuticals lead the list followed by textiles, apparel and Accessories and healthcare contributing 12 and 9 individuals respectively to the Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women List 2020.

Out of the 13 women from the pharmaceuticals industry, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the only self-made woman from the pharmaceuticals sector on the list. With six women each, software and services and textiles, apparel and accessories are the preferred wealth creating sectors for self-made women on the list. Pharmaceuticals and healthcare are the preferred wealth creating sectors for women who have inherited businesses and are now actively leading them, the report said.

Six women from the Kotak Wealth - Hurun Leading Wealthy Women 2020 also feature in the Hurun Global Rich List 2020, of which Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon, Radha Vembu of Zoho and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks are self-made women entrepreneurs.

With 32 women, Mumbai is the city of choice for India’s wealthiest women, followed by New Delhi (20) and Hyderabad (10). With 34 and 20 listers respectively, the state of Maharashtra and Delhi are where the majority of the Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women List 2020 reside.

The majority of the women on the Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women List 2020 hail from metropolitan cities. However, there has been a rise in women entrepreneurship across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as 15% of the women featured on the Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women List 2020 are from non-metro cities.

