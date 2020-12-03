Roshni Nadar is India's richest woman

“Kotak Wealth Hurun: Leading Wealthy Women" is a compilation of the wealthiest women in India with average wealth of the women on the list is about ₹2,725 crore and threshold for the ranking is ₹100 crore. The report said that women-led enterprises already experience significant barriers to entry including limited funding opportunities and the challenges experienced by them are far greater while facing a disproportionate impact of the pandemic. Many women wealth creators on the list responded swiftly to the covid-19 crisis and came forward to support those in need, the report said.