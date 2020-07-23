Rossari Biotech debuts at 57% premium over issue price

MUMBAI: Specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech Limited debuted on the stock exchanges at ₹669.25, a 57.5% premium to its issue price of ₹425 a piece. This is first stock markets listing in financial year 2021 and most importantly after covid-19 outbreak which had dried up activity in the primary markets.

The initial public offering (IPO) opened for sale between 13 July and 15 July with a price band of ₹423- ₹425 per share and was oversubscribed by a whopping 79.37 times. The share sale was meant to raise nearly ₹496 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issue and the pre-IPO placement will be utilised to repay borrowings of ₹65 crore, fund its working capital requirements of ₹50 crore and for general corporate purpose, it said in a press statement.

Ahead of the IPO, Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd said that at the upper end of the price band, Rossari demands price to earnings multiple of 32.1 times FY 20 fully diluted eari per share (EPS).

"None of the listed chemical companies has the same business as Rossari. Its specialty chemical peers such as Galaxy Surfactants, Fine Organics, Aarti industries, Atul and Vinati Organics are currently trading at FY2020 P/E multiples of 24.0 times, 36.6 times, 30.5 times, 20.6 times and 30.9 times respectively. We believe Rossari will command a premium over most of its chemical peers as it is net debt free as well as it has better asset turnover, working capital days, ROE and ROCE better than most of its peers," Lahoti added.

In fiscal 2020, the company's total revenues stood at ₹603.81 crore and net profit at ₹65.25 crore. Over the last three years, it has managed to clock a compounded annual growth rate of 41.65% for its revenues and a compounded annual growth rate of 60.27% for its profit after tax. The debt equity ratio of the company stood steady at 0.23 across fiscals 2018-2020.

The company’s specialty chemicals are used in soaps and detergents, paints, inks, tiles, papers, natural and man-made textiles. It also makes products like shampoos, powders, sprays and creams for pets and nutrition items for poultry. It plans to venture into the construction chemicals market and water treatment formulations market. It operates in India as well as 17 foreign countries, including Vietnam, Bangladesh and Mauritius.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via