The initial public offer (IPO) of Rossari Biotech Ltd saw shares reserved for institutional investors subscribed 1.32 times on Tuesday. The first IPO to hit the Indian markets after SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd raised over Rs10,000 crore in early March, it was completely subscribed on the second day of the offering, indicating strong demand for shares of the specialty chemical company.

Shares reserved for non-institutional investors or HNIs was subscribed 4.12 times, while retail quota was subscribed 2.2 times. According to stock exchange data, the IPO was subscribed 2.36 times as of 4 pm.

Rossari Biotech has set a price band of ₹423-425 per share and the IPO closes on 15 July. The company plans to raise Rs50 crore through the IPO, and its promoters are selling shares worth Rs446 crore. Investment banks Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are managing the IPO.

Analysts at Angel Broking Ltd said: “At the upper end of the price band, Rossari demands PE (private equity)multiple of 32.1 times FY2020 fully diluted EPS (earnings per share). None of the listed chemical companies has the same business as Rossari. It will command a premium over most of its chemical peers as it is net debt free and has better asset turnover, working capital days, ROE (return on equity) and ROCE (return on capital employed) better than most peers, we would recommend to subscribe to the issue."

Rossari Biotech is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals, which provides customized solutions to the apparel, animal & poultry feed, and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) industries. It offers a diversified product portfolio and operates in 18 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Mauritius.





