Rossari's IPO subscribed 1.32 times by institutional investors

Analysts at Angel Broking Ltd said: “At the upper end of the price band, Rossari demands PE (private equity)multiple of 32.1 times FY2020 fully diluted EPS (earnings per share). None of the listed chemical companies has the same business as Rossari. It will command a premium over most of its chemical peers as it is net debt free and has better asset turnover, working capital days, ROE (return on equity) and ROCE (return on capital employed) better than most peers, we would recommend to subscribe to the issue."