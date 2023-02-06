Rothschild appointed to raise $500 mn equity for ACME project at Oman SEZ
New Delhi: India’s largest pure-play solar platform, the ACME Group, has given a formal mandate to Rothschild and Co. to raise $500 million equity by selling a stake in ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd, said two people in the know.
