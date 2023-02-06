Rothschild appointed to raise $500 mn equity for ACME project at Oman SEZ

The funds will be raised for the large green hydrogen and green ammonia project at the SEZ at Duqm in Oman, which will require an investment of around $6 billion. Acme Solar has entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Norway’s energy firm Equinor-backed Scatec ASA to design, develop, build and operate the facility. The plant will supply emission-free fuel to Europe and Asia. ACME is also exploring a partnership with Japan’s NYK Line for shipping green ammonia.