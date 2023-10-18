India's stance on the Israel-Hamas war has triggered outrage in the Opposition ranks with many seeking support for the Palestinian cause. NCP chief Sharad Pawar censured Prime Minister Modi earlier this week for ‘standing with Israel’ and recalled India's long term support for Palestine. The remarks have since prompted a furious rejoinder from Union Minister Piyush Goyal who called for the former Defence Minister and CM to ‘think of the nation first’.

“It is very disturbing when a senior leader like Sharad Pawar ji makes preposterous statements on India’s stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India’s Defence Minister as well as a Chief Minister many times has such a casual view on issues relating to terror," Goyal tweeted on Wednesday.

He noted that the senior NCP leader had been part of the government as it ‘shed tears on the Batla House encounter and slept while there were terror attacks on Indian soil’.

ALSO READ: Biden pins ‘other team’ for Gaza hospital blast, Netanyahu says ‘deeply moving'

Earlier on Monday, Pawar had told gathering of NCP workers in Mumbai that previous Prime Ministers – including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee – had long stood with the people of Palestine.

“The entire land is of Palestine and Israel encroached on their land...Israel is an outsider and the land is originally of Palestine. It was always the stand of the Indian government. India never stood with anyone else. India always stood with people who originally owned the land and houses there," an India Today report quoted him as saying.

NCP leaders including Jayant Patil also lambasted Goyal for his tweet on Wednesday.

“As far as I know, External Affairs Ministry has made a statement on Palestine too. He should read that first. I think then he will understand what decision is his Government making," the Sharad Pawar faction leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!