'Rotten mindset': Piyush Goyal slams Sharad Pawar over 'preposterous' remarks on Israel-Hamas clash
Union Minister Goyal rebukes Sharad Pawar for his views on terror
India's stance on the Israel-Hamas war has triggered outrage in the Opposition ranks with many seeking support for the Palestinian cause. NCP chief Sharad Pawar censured Prime Minister Modi earlier this week for ‘standing with Israel’ and recalled India's long term support for Palestine. The remarks have since prompted a furious rejoinder from Union Minister Piyush Goyal who called for the former Defence Minister and CM to ‘think of the nation first’.