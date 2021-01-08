New Delhi: India on Friday slammed as “farcical" the timing of Pakistan seeking to put behind bars terrorists Maulana Masood Azhar and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi belonging to two different Pakistan based anti India groups just ahead of key meetings of the global terrorism financing watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“The timing of these actions clearly suggests the intention of conveying a sense of compliance ahead of the Asia Pacific Group meeting and next FATF plenary meeting in February 2021," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

“It has become routine for Pakistan to come up with such farcical actions prior to important meetings," he said. “UN proscribed entities and designated terrorists act as proxies for Pakistani establishment to fulfill its anti-India agenda. It is for the international community to hold Pakistan to account and ensure that it takes credible action against terror groups, terror infrastructure and individual terrorists," he said.

The comments came shortly after news reports that 2008 Mumbai attacks’ mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group’s operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 15 years in jail by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court in a terror financing case.

The UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi, 61, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province a week ago, PTI said.

"The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore convicted Lakhvi for commission of offences of terrorism financing in a case registered by the CTD for 15 years under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997," a Pakistani court official told PTI after the hearing.

Lakhvi was designated as a global terrorist by the UN in December 2008 for being associated with LeT and al-Qaeda and for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of" both the entities.

Proscribed terrorists and entities are subject to an assets freeze with all states required to freeze funding and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities, a travel ban that prevents the entry into or transit through nations’ territories by the designated individuals and an arms embargo.

The global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has been instrumental in pushing Pakistan to take measures against terrorists in Pakistan and using its territory to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere.

The Paris-based FATF placed Pakistan on the Grey List in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan’s Gujranwala area had issued an arrest warrant for banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on the charges of terror financing, the PTI report said. The court issued the warrant against Azhar during a hearing in a terror financing case instituted by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police against some members of the JeM.

The LeT, led by Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, is seen as responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The UN has named Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US has announced a $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

