'It is unfortunate that…': India slams Canada on 1985 Air India bombing anniversary

A bomb exploded on Air India Flight 182 ‘Kanishka’ from Canada off the coast of Ireland on June 23, 1985, killing 329 passengers and crew.

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published10:03 AM IST
India High Commission in Canada paid tribute to the passengers who lost their lives in Air India Kanishka bombing attack held in 1985
India High Commission in Canada paid tribute to the passengers who lost their lives in Air India Kanishka bombing attack held in 1985

India, in its tribute to the victims of the Air India Kanishka bombing attack in 1985, criticized Canada for what it perceived as a lenient approach towards Khalistani separatists, emphasizing that such terrorist incidents are often tolerated in Canada.

Also Read | India responds with ‘Kanishka bombing’ reminder after Canada tribute to Nijjar

The Kanishka terrorist attack, which killed 329 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 24 Indian citizens, was carried out by Canadian Sikh separatist leaders.

Condemning the attack on its 39th anniversary, the India High Commission said in a statement, “...Any act of glorifying terrorism, including the bombing of Al-182 in 1985, is deplorable and should be condemned by all peace-loving countries and people. It is unfortunate that such actions are allowed to be routine on many occasions in Canada.”

Also Read | Watch: Canada Parliament observes silence remembering terrorist Nijjar

Indian High Commission in Canada pays tribute to Kanishka bombing attack victims

Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, paid homage to the victims of the tragedy in Ottawa.

Also Read | AI-Generated Indigenous Art Spurs New Ethics Rules at Canada’s Telus

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar stressed the fact that no government in the world should overlook the threat of terrorism emanating from its territories for political gains. Moreover, all terrorist activities should be met with exemplary legal action, he said.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Canada stated, "High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma paid homage to the victims of Air India flight 182 Kanishka in Ottawa today on the 39th anniversary of the cowardly terrorist bombing in which 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives."

“No government in the world should overlook the threat of terrorism emanating from its territories for political gains. Human lives are much more important than the transitory political interests. All terrorist activities should be met with exemplary legal and social actions, before they start harming the larger humanity. Governments, security agencies, and international organizations must work in concert to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their financing, and counter their twisted ideologies,” ANI quoted Verma as saying.

