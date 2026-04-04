Routine termination goes berserk in Bengaluru - former staff's husband thrashes employer; accused on the run

A routine termination turned violent in Karnataka after a salon owner was allegedly attacked by the husband of a former employee.
According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place on 28 March in a salon at North Bengaluru's Avalahalli. The dispute is reportedly said to have stemmed from earlier tensions following an employee named Sushma's termination from the salon, mentioned the report.
Police reportedly said the former employee's husband arrived at the salon with a group of four to five men and allegedly created a chaos and assaulted the salon's owner, Mohan Kumar.
As per the details mentioned in the FIR – the attack happened around 5:40 pm (local time) at Bengaluru's Skin Shine Unisex Salon.
The group is said to have abused and threatened Kumar before physically assaulting him. His wife, Srija, who tried to step in, was also allegedly manhandled.
The report also mentioned that CCTV footage of the incident has been captured – which is expected to help with the investigation.
A case has been registered at Avalahalli Police Station, and the accused are currently on the run.
Authorities are now working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the attack, and further investigation is underway.
Several similar incidents of assaults, killing have been reported from Bengaluru earlier.
In March, a suspected family suicide pact that resulted in two deaths and two severe injuries – was reported from Mallenahalli near Attibele in Anekal taluk in Bengaluru Urban district.
Two people were killed, and two others are battling for life in a Bengaluru hospital after what appeared to be a family suicide pact. The two deceased were identified as 55-year-old Asha and her 34-year-old daughter Varshita – Mint mentioned in a report earlier.
Two others, Varshita’s 32-year-old brother, Mohan Gowda and her 11-year-old son, Mayank, sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
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