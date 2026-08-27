Row over CJI, BCI chief invites: National Law School cancels 2026 convocation, degrees to be awarded in absentia

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled its convocation for the graduating batch of 2026, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The development comes shortly after students and alumni raised objections to Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant attending the convocation.

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More than 700 NLSIU students and alumni had opposed the proposed presence of Mishra and the CJI at the university's convocation. They had also sought an unconditional apology from the BCI to the students and faculty of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law.

The university administration had informed graduating students through email on 3 August that the annual convocation was scheduled to take place on 12 September.

University cites unavoidable circumstances In a notice issued on 27 August, NLSIU said the convocation would no longer be held because of "unavoidable circumstances". The university added that degrees would instead be awarded to graduating students in absentia.

"Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation. All graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies," the notice said.

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Students will have the option of receiving their degree certificates by courier or collecting them directly from the campus. NLSIU said it would circulate a fresh form and detailed procedure to enable graduating students to select their preferred mode of receiving the certificates.

Bar and Bench, citing sources, reported that CJI Surya Kant subsequently held a 90-minute interaction with NLSIU students to understand and discuss their concerns.

The statement was signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni. It followed the BCI's 13 August decisions to first halt and then, within hours, restore enrolment for NALSAR's graduating batch after students objected to CJI Surya Kant's proposed appearance at their convocation.

‘Nothing less than a witch-hunt’, say signatories Describing the BCI's actions as an attack on freedom of speech, the signatories said the directive asking NALSAR to identify students and faculty associated with the campaign amounted to "nothing less than a witch-hunt."

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"A University Convocation is a monumental event in a student’s academic life meant to celebrate years of hard work and perseverance. In a country where access to higher education is severely restricted by barriers of class, caste, and gender and poorly designed and conducted entrance examinations, a Convocation marks an important achievement for families. In this context, inviting persons in high office to confer degrees to students towards whom they have publicly expressed their disdain and condescension is offensive, humiliating, and a mockery of students and their struggles," it added.

The students were reportedly upset over claims that the CJI had declined an urgent hearing on police brutality during the 20 July Parliament march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. While Kant maintained he was misquoted, it marked the second time a disputed statement of his fuelled political friction; the CJP’s very origin stems from an earlier report alleging he had referred to certain youth as "cockroaches"—a claim he also denied at the time.

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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Row over CJI, BCI chief invites: National Law School cancels 2026 convocation, degrees to be awarded in absentia