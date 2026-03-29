Row over Jamia Millia faculty appointment, Manipur court closed the case five years ago

The appointment of a historian from Manipur as an Assistant Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia has sparked a controversy over a case he was allegedly involved in as a scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) several years ago. The dispute, linked to an article authored by the faculty member, was already closed by a court in Manipur in 2021.

Dr Chingiz Khan was appointed as Assistant Professor at the Centre for Comparative Religions and Civilisations (CCRC) in the New Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia in Janaury this year.

Advertisement

His appointment triggered controversy, with many raising questions and labelling him a ‘sedition accused’. However, Dr Khan has rejected these allegations, terming them as baseless and misleading.

What is the controversy? The controversy concerns a sedition case filed against Dr Chingiz Khan in relation to an allegedly controversial article way back in 2020. Dr Khan had co-authored an article titled "Pangals victim of manufactured insecurity," published by an English newspaper on 7 April 2019.

A Manipuri-language translation of this article was published in a local Manipuri newspaper, sparking controversy. The translation, was significantly altered and conveyed a completely different argument. The article in the local newspaper drew the notice of the local authorities. Dr Khan was detained on 8 April, sparking widespread criticism.

Advertisement

The Pangals, also known as Meitei Pangals or Manipuri Muslims, are an ethnic minority Muslim community residing primarily in Manipur. They make up roughly 8.4% to 9% of the state's population and are distinct for being Manipuri-speaking Muslims who have integrated with the local Meitei culture while maintaining their Islamic faith.

The case was later referred to the District and Sessions Court, Imphal West, where it was disposed of in March 2021. The local newspaper, which had carried the distorted version of the article, later published a clarification regarding the error. Dr Khan said the translators published the material without informing the original authors.

The case was later referred to the District and Sessions Court, Imphal West, where it was disposed of in March 2021. The local newspaper, which had carried the distorted version of the article, later published a clarification regarding the error. Dr Khan said the translators published the material without informing the original authors.

Advertisement

“I did not grant permission for the Meitei translation, nor did I approve the specific headline or the interpretations included in it. I do not agree with that translated version, nor do I support its contents or style,” Dr Khan said.

LiveMint has reached out to the University for a comment on the story. It will be updated when the response is shared.

Who is Dr Chingiz Khan? Prior to his appointment as a faculty member at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Khan taught at Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, and served as a Research Assistant in the Manuscripts Section of the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML), Teen Murti House, New Delhi.

I did not grant permission for the Meitei translation, nor did I approve the specific headline or the interpretations included in it.

Dr Khan specialises in the Medieval and Early Modern History of North East India, with significant contributions to its historiography, genealogical history, military warfare, and technology.

Dr Khan specialises in the Medieval and Early Modern History of North East India, with significant contributions to its historiography, genealogical history, military warfare, and technology.

Dr Khan's doctoral thesis focused on Mughal warfare and technology in north eastern India (17th-19th centuries). An expert reviewer for a Manipur government history textbook, he has over 48 publications, including 22 peer-reviewed articles in journals like EPW, and Contemporary South Asia (Routledge, 2025).

Advertisement