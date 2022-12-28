Royal Enfield as a brand for cruiser bikes carries its fanbase. The Bullet 350 bike of the brand is one of the most sold bikes in India and people from every nook and corner of the country are purchasing this bike for decades now.
Currently, a Bullet 350 costs around 1.50 lakhs to 1.70 laks (excluding the registration), but the internet is in surprise after a bill from 1986 went viral on social media, which pegs the price of Bullet 350 at just 18,700.
The photo of the bill is shared by a handle who claims to be a Royal Enfield enthusiast and has pictures of many vintage bikes in his profile.
The bill is around 36 years old and is issued by a dealer named Sandeep Auto Company, which was based in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand.
Royal Enfield is a well-known brand and apart from the Bullet 350, now a lot of bikes of the brand are doing great in the market. The bike is also used by the Indian Armed Forces to patrol the border areas and is considered a reliable option with its strong built quality and powerful engine.
The brand keeps innovating and upgrading itself with time and apart from the 350 cc engine, has also launched a 650 cc engine for many of its bikes. The Bullet version of the brand does not have a 650 cc engine for now, but the sources from the company claim that it might soon announce the new, upgraded engine.
Currently, bikes like Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and Hunter 350 are also doing great in the market and the company is trying to create a balance between new segments while encashing upon the reliability of old segment bikes.
