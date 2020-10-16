Royal Enfield ‘Make-It-Yours’ 3D configurator for personalisation launched

Royal Enfield has launched a first-of-its-kind motorcycle personalization service – ‘Make-It-Yours’ – an application, and also website, based configurator that allows buyers to personalise their motorcycles at the time of purchase. MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options with a choice of colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories at the time of motorcycle booking.

The personalisation options will also be available at 320 RE stores. RE's configurator tool will only support the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 as of now.

The company says the Make-It-Yours or MiY app will allow buyers to access thousands of possible combinations of colours, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking.

Buyers can also see the delivery timeline of their motorcycle on their app MiY app.

Speaking about the launch, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said, “With MiY, customers will have a ‘little bit of them’ built into the motorcycle and depending on the level of personalisation, motorcycles will be custom-made, as per consumer specifications, within 24 to 48 hours, at our manufacturing plant in Chennai. We will be rolling out MiY for all our motorcycles, across all our stores in the country in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature".

