Rozgar Mela: ‘India will be in world’s top economies soon', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. He also addressed the appointees after distributing the appointment letters today.

“During the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honor to get the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have taken the resolution to make India a developed country," PM Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister, the next 25 years are very important for India as the country will be in the world's top three economies which indicates the increase in employment opportunities and citizen's per capita income, ANI reported.

He also lashed out at the previous government and said that during their rule the banking sector witnessed massive destruction.

“Today India is one of those countries where the banking sector is considered to be the strongest but this was not the situation 9 years ago... Our banking sector has seen massive destruction during the previous govt," he said.

“Now, we are able to make digital transactions but 9 years ago, phone banking was not for 140 crore people. People who were close to a specific family used to call Banks and provided them loans worth thousands of crores and these loans were never repaid. This 'phone banking scam' was one of the biggest scams during the previous govt," PM Modi added.

The Rozgar Mela was held at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and UTs supporting this initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel & Training and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

(With ANI inputs)