Rozgar Mela: ‘India will be in world’s top economies soon', says PM Modi

Rozgar Mela: ‘India will be in world’s top economies soon', says PM Modi2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST
PM Modi distributed over 70,000 appointment letters to newly recruited government employees via video conferencing. He highlighted the importance of the next 25 years for India's development and criticized the previous government for the destruction in the banking sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. He also addressed the appointees after distributing the appointment letters today.
