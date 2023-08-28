PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits at the 8th edition of Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Monday, distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various para military forces . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PM addressed the 8th edition of Rozgar Mela on Monday. The Rozgar Mela will be held across 45 locations in the country. In his virtual address, PM Modi said that several changes have been made in recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for youth.

He also said that the recruitment process in paramilitary forces has been streamlined to reduce the time of recruitment. Talking about the job opportunities for youngsters, he said that automobiles, pharma sectors are growing very fast and will create huge job opportunities in days to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He claimed that India will become one of world's top three economies in this decade. “When I give this guarantee, I do that will full responsibility," said PM Modi.

Talking about the importance of all the sector for a blooming economy, PM Modi said,"From food to pharma, from space to startups, it is necessary for all sectors to grow for any economy."

Throwing light upon the decisions made to reform the banking sector and make it more available for common available, PM Modi reminded that Jan Dhan Yojana was launched nine years ago on August 28. He said that the scheme played a key role in job creation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He suggested paramilitary forces personnel to continue their will to learn even during their services. He urged the new recruits to register themselves at the new portal for skill development and courses.

“Whatever you will learn during these courses will help you in becoming an excellent officer," said PM Modi. He also asked the new recruits to focus on their physical fitness and maintain their health and fitness throughout their service.

PM Modi also said, “The government focus on the purchase of Made-in-India laptops, computers with vocal for local mantra giving boost to manufacturing, jobs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rozgar Mela held at 45 locations across India today Under Mission Recruitment, the Government of India and some of the States/UTs have been organizing the Rozgar Melas across the country and distributing appointment letters to lakhs of youth every month.

The event was organised at 45 locations across the country for the distribution of 51,106 appointment letters to new appointees, an official sad.

These locations include Guwahati as well. There Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Ayush will chair the Rozgar Mela - 8th Tranche at BSF Frontier HQ Patgaon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Guwahati, around 287 appointment letters will be distributed while 150 appointment letters will be distributed in the event held in Silchar.

With this Mela, the Ministry of Home Affairs will recruit personnel in various paramilitary forces like CRPF, BSF, Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, CISF, ITBP and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi police. The new recruits will join various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) and Non-GD Cadre Posts in various organisations under MHA.