Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rozgar Mela is being held at 37 locations across the country. A statement said recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as in those states and Union Territories supporting this initiative.

The recruits selected from across the country joined a host of departments, including railways, posts, home affairs, revenue, higher education, school education and literacy, health, and family welfare among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the prime minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation and is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

According to union minister BL Verma, the govt has distributed job letters to 5.5 lakh youth since last October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August this year, Verma handed over appointment letters to 250 candidates, out of a total of 1,000 selected for various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as BSF, CRPF CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

He said the Rozgar Mela scheme is part of the government’s efforts to abate unemployment in the country.

Through this Rozgar Mela event, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is recruiting personnel in various CAPFs such as CRPF, BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles, CISF, ITBP, and Narcotics Control Bureau as well as Delhi Police, the officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MHA has filled up around one lakh posts through Mission Recruitment, out of which about 87,000 vacant posts have been filled up in CAPFs, Verma added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!