PM Modi on 22 October launched the 'Rozgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today at 11 am.
During the ceremony, letters of appointment will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.
Earlier in June, the prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.
"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.
The appointed individuals will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.
The recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.
"For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded.
Fifty Union ministers will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people at different locations across the country under the recruitment drive, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
As per officials, these ministers will be personally handing over the letters of appointment to some candidates, selected for different government jobs, at their designated locations as part of the 'Rozgar Mela'.
The appointment letters for appointees other than those participating at the venue will be sent by email or post as well, they said.
According to the list, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Jaipur to hand over appointment letters, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in Bhopal and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be in Chandigarh, as reported by PTI.
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar will be in Indore on Saturday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai, Port, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be in Guwahati, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Patiala and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Chennai, the officials said.
Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will be handing over appointment letters to the candidates in Shillong and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in Delhi, they said.
(With inputs from agencies)
