Rozgar Mela: PM to hand over appointment letters to 71,000 recruits on Tuesday
The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Tuesday, distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.
Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 recruits under Rozgar Mela.
The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, new recruits will include teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts.
A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
According to a statement from the PMO, the prime minister will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.
“It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles," the statement reads.
They can also explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it added.
