Rozgar Mela: PM to launch recruitment drive on 22 October

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, on 22 October, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Thursday. During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, it said.
The prime minister will also address these appointees on the occasion, as per the statement from thhe Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
According to the PMO, this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens.
“As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement reads.
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 Ministries/Departments of Government of India.
“The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," a PMO statement said.
These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech enabled, it said.
