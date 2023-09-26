Rozgar Mela today; 51,000 people to be recruited for govt jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing today (26 September). The recruitment is taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and Union Territories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 51,000 people will join Ministries/Departments including the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 46 locations across the country.

The newly inducted appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

According to union minister BL Verma, the govt has distributed job letters to 5.5 lakh youth since last October.

In August this year, Verma handed over appointment letters to 250 candidates, out of a total of 1,000 selected for various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as BSF, CRPF CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

He said the Rozgar Mela scheme is part of the government’s efforts to abate unemployment in the country.

Through this Rozgar Mela event, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is recruiting personnel in various CAPFs such as CRPF, BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles, CISF, ITBP, and Narcotics Control Bureau as well as Delhi Police, the officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MHA has filled up around one lakh posts through Mission Recruitment, out of which about 87,000 vacant posts have been filled up in CAPFs, Verma added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!