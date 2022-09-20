RPF celebrates 38th Rising Day

RPF celebrates 38th Rising Day2 min read . 07:27 PM IST
- A parade was organized as a part of the celebrations for the first time at the central level at Jag Jeewan Ram RPF Academy in Lucknow
NEW DELHI :Railway Protection Force (RPF) celebrated its 38th Raising Day on Tuesday.
A parade was organized as a part of the celebrations for the first time at the central level at Jag Jeewan Ram RPF Academy in Lucknow.
The Union Minister of state for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh took the salute of the parade. He inaugurated and hoisted a 100 feet high monumental national flag at the academy campus and unveiled the installation of a railway coach with engine for train intervention training. She also inaugurated the renovated main hall of the academy.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that RPF plays an important role in ensuring safe travel for women passengers. The ‘meri saheli’ teams provide security to women traveling alone in long distance trains. “Training and skill upgradation play a prominent role in improving the performance of any organisation." She announced the sanction of Rs. 55 crores for enhancing training facilities in RPF.
Jardosh also announced the set-up of a skill up-gradation training centre in the premises of 3rd Battalion RPSF, Lucknow for up-gradation of skills of family members of RPF personnel, especially women, at the cost of ₹3 crores. Further, she announced construction of rest shelters cum mobilization halls for lady RPF train escorting personnel at 75 locations across the country.
The minister presented the ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’, ‘Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service’, ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak’, ‘Uttam JeevanRaksha Padak’ and ‘ Jeevan Raksha Padak’ to 23 RPF personnel, including award of Sarwottam Jeewan Raksha Padak posthumously to Late Gyan Chand, Head Constable RPF NCR.
The Railway Protection Force was constituted by an Act of Parliament in 1957 for providing security to Railway property. Subsequently, the force was empowered to enquire, arrest and prosecute the offenders involved in unlawful possession of railway property in 1966.
Over the years, it was felt that the force needed to be given the status of “An Armed Force of the Union" and finally the status was bestowed upon the force on 20th September 1985 by amending the RPF Act by the Parliament. As a result, 20th September is celebrated every year as the Raising Day of RPF by members of the force and their families.
