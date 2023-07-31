RPF jawan shoots 4 persons dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST
As many as four persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan, according to officials.
A total of four persons were shot dead on board a train from Jaipur to Mumbai by Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan, said an official on Monday, adding that the deceased families have been contacted and they will be given ex-gratia, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
