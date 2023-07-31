comScore
RPF jawan shoots 4 persons dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train
A total of four persons were shot dead on board a train from Jaipur to Mumbai by Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan, said an official on Monday, adding that the deceased families have been contacted and they will be given ex-gratia, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.  

Speaking to media persons, DRM Neeraj Kumar said, “At around 6 am we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire...Four people have been shot dead."

“Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given," he said as quoted by ANI. 

CPRO Western Railway called the incident ‘unfortunate’ and informed that the accused had been arrested. He said that the reason for the firing is not clear yet, the officials are investigating the incident. 

“An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot," the official told ANI. 

“As per the preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it," he added. 

 

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST
