A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable named Chetan Kumar Choudhary fired his automatic weapon, killing four individuals on board a running train. Among the victims were an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express, PTI reported.

As reported by ANI reported, DRM Neeraj Verma noted, "At around 6 am we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire...Four people have been shot dead...Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given." Verma further added, “We are also examining the witnesses. We are trying to investigate from all angles." According to a senior police official, the RPF constable accused of the shooting was reported to be suffering from mental instability, PTI reported. The incident occurred on a running train during the constable's escort duty, where he shot and killed ASI Tika Ram Meena, his in-charge. After this, the constable proceeded to another compartment of the train and shot dead three passengers, as confirmed by the official. The incident took place near Palghar, which is situated approximately 100 km away from Mumbai, PTI further reported.

Speaking about the incident, CPRO Western Railway said, “An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it"

PTI noted citing officials that after the shooting incident, the accused attempted to flee the train between Mira Road and Dahisar. However, he was eventually apprehended by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, who also confiscated his weapon.

According to a statement by the RPF, “It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan on escort duty, had fired on the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site."

“The constable has been caught by police and DCP North Government Railway Police has been informed. A detailed report to follow," the RPF statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)