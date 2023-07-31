According to a statement by the RPF, “It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan on escort duty, had fired on the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site."