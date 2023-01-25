New Delhi: From toilet mugs to fans and railway lines, the Indian Railways recovered stolen property worth ₹7.37 crore in 2022, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers have also cracked down on thieves across its network, placing as many as 11,268 under arrest, it added.

“Under Operation “Rail Suraksha", as per the mandate to safeguard railway property, RPF took legal action against crime involving railway property. During the year RPF registered 6492 cases of theft of railway property in which recovery of stolen railway property worth Rs. 7.37 Crores was made with the arrest of 11,268 offenders," the ministry said.

During the year, 17,756 children were rescued by RPF personnel. 559 persons were rescued from the clutches of traffickers with arrest of 194.

“As many as 17,756 children were rescued by RPF personnel under ‘Operation Nanhe Faristey’ which identifies and rescues children in need of care and protection who are lost/separated from their families due to various reasons," it said.

According to the ministry, the action against touts under ‘Operation Upalabdh’ led to the arrest of 5,179 touts and 4,884 cases registered against them. This included 1,021 authorized agents of IRCTC using illegal means in cornering reserved tickets.

More than 140 illegal software were disrupted with the arrest of their developers, super sellers, sellers, and retailers using such illegal software, it said.

“Providing help to pregnant women in child birth under Operation “Matrishakti"– RPF personnel, especially ladies RPF personnel, go out of the way to help pregnant women who go into labor during their train journeys. During the year, lady personnel of RPF assisted in 209 such child births," the ministry added.