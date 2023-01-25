RPF recovered stolen property worth ₹7.3 crore in 20221 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:52 PM IST
During the year, 17,756 children were rescued by RPF personnel, while 559 persons were rescued from the clutches of traffickers
New Delhi: From toilet mugs to fans and railway lines, the Indian Railways recovered stolen property worth ₹7.37 crore in 2022, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
