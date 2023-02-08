RPF recovers drugs worth ₹4.7 cr in Jan, arrests 83 offenders
New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) valued at Rs. 4.7 crores during a month-long nationwide drive in January, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.During the Narcos and AAHT operations, 83 peddlers/traffickers of NDPS were arrested, and 35 boys and 27 girls rescued.
