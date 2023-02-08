Home / News / India /  RPF recovers drugs worth 4.7 cr in Jan, arrests 83 offenders
Back

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) valued at Rs. 4.7 crores during a month-long nationwide drive in January, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.During the Narcos and AAHT operations, 83 peddlers/traffickers of NDPS were arrested, and 35 boys and 27 girls rescued.

“During this drive, RPF detected 88 cases and recovered NDPS valued at Rs. 4.7 crore with arrest of 83 peddlers/traffickers of NDPS and also succeeded in rescuing 35 boys & 27 girls from the clutches of traffickers with their arrest i.e. 19 traffickers who were handed over to respective LEAs for taking suitable legal action," it added.

RPF is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area, passengers and matters connected therewith. In addition to the mandate, RPF has been entrusted with other responsibilities in the interest of national security.

It has been working closely with other law enforcement agencies and other stake holders to identify and rescue victims of human trafficking under Operation “AAHT".

RPF is working in a mission mode to ensure that the credentials and criminal antecedents of all the persons engaged on contractual work in railways are verified from the concerned Police and only the persons having no criminal antecedents are allowed in the railway system. A focused initiative in this regard was taken and the contractors were directed to comply with the condition of Police Verification of their staff.

