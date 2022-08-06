RPF undertakes month-long drive to enhance passenger security

During the drive, 365 suspects were nabbed by RPF personnel and were handed over to the concerned GRPs for legal action based on which 322 cases of passenger crime i.e. theft of passenger belongings, drugging, robbery, chain snatching, etc. were detected. Stolen property of passengers worth more than ₹1 crore was recovered either from the possession of these criminals or in the course of the investigation of these offences.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}