The love for Paani poori is truly unparalleled in India. Also known as Golgappe, puchka, Batashe - the dish is found in practically every nook and cranny across the country. But apart from its unique taste, do you know paani puri can teach some important life lessons?

RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka on Tuesday shared nine life lessons that paani poori can teach us.

Paani poori …… life lessons (WA) pic.twitter.com/QwCjd4b0Y4 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 29, 2021





Here are those 9 lessons:

1. The human body is 60% water (Just like paani poori)

2. It is sometimes better to give than to receive (Unless it's a paani poori)

3 Life is how spicy or sweet you want to make it (Tamarindand green chilly in correct measures)

4. Happiness has no expiry limit (Ek aur round bana do bhaiya)

5. If you believe in something strongly, fight for it (bhaiya, teekha zyada)

6. There are somethings in life you don't want to know anything about (paani poori wale bhaiya's finger)

7. Not veryone in life has to play a starring role to matter (boiled aloo, chickpeas, onions are as important as the paani)

8. The most meaningful words in life are often spoken in silence (And your hands pantomimimg 'bhaiya, ek aur paani puri do')

9. Your good karma will always reward you in life (The free crispy poori at the end of your paani poori session)

Paani poori …… life lessons (WA) pic.twitter.com/QwCjd4b0Y4 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 29, 2021

Harsh Goenka has always been quite active on social media. The RPG Enterprises chairperson often shares hilarious videos along with informative posts with his followers. His Twitter timeline is filled with inspirational lines and motivational thoughts on various subjects.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.