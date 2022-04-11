The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Sub Inspector (RPSC SI PET) result 2021 has been declared today, 11 April.

Candidates who appeared for the RPSC SI PET 2021 are advised to visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to get their results.

RPSC SI PET Result 2021 has been declared for the Physical Efficiency Test. This test was conducted from 12-18 February, this year. According to the website, almost 2900 candidates have qualified this round.

The ones who passed or secured merit will now be able to appear in the next round of recruitment, that is the Interview round.

Here's how to check your result for RPSC SI PET 2021 result

-Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

-On the homepage, click on the link that reads, '11/04/2022 - Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks of Qualified Candidates for Interview (After Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021'

-A new page will open with the PDF file

-Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

