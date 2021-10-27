Ahead of the RPSC RAS 2021 examination, the mobile internet services, including social media services will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm in the Jaipur Commissionerate area on Wednesday. However, there is not any complete ban on social media. The broadband and lase lines will remain operational.

"2G/3G/4G Data (Mobile Internet), Internet Services, Bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media services through internet service providers (except voice calls and broadband internet) will be suspended and not be function," according to the official notice.

The idea behind suspending Internet services for 4 hours is to ensure that no cheating cases are reported during the RAS Prelims 2021 examination.

The internet services will be shut in cities like Bharatpur, Bikaner, Sawai, Hanumangarh, Madhopur, and Ajmer.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the RPSC RAS 2021 preliminary examination today.

The RPSC RAS exam 201 will allow filling 988 vacancies, including Rajasthan State Services (363) vacancies and Rajasthan Subordinate Services (625) vacancies.

Recently, the RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 admit card was released. Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to appear for the examination if they don’t carry the admit card.

Ina addition to this, they must also carry an original copy of a valid photo ID proof like voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, etc. No photocopies of the ID proof will be considered at the exam centres.

Also, candidates need to carry a 2.5cm x 2.5cm coloured passport-sized photo for the attendance

RPSC RAS 2021 examination will be held for 3 hours from 10 am to 1 pm across various centres in the state.

