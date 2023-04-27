Hello User
Home / News / India /  RR vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team prediction today: Devon Conway or Sanju Samson - who’ll score more?

RR vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team prediction today: Devon Conway or Sanju Samson - who’ll score more?

2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
MS Dhoni's team will play Rajasthan Royals at their homeground today.

MS Dhoni's CSK became the first team to earn double digits on the points table.

On April 27, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the 37th match of TATA IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both teams have played seven matches each this season.

CSK have been in good form, winning five of their seven games and currently topping the points table with 10 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.662. The Royals, on the other hand, have won four of their seven games and are placed third with eight points and an NRR of +0.844.

In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Super Kings posted the highest total of the season, scoring 235 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube. KKR could only manage 186 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, giving CSK a 49-run victory.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals lost their last two games and are keen to return to their winning ways. In their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they failed to chase down the target of 190 runs and lost by seven runs.

MS Dhoni’s boys have won 15 of their 27 IPL matches against the Royals so far. The Super Kings are currently on a three-game winning streak, while the team led by Sanju Samson have lost their last two games. Fans can expect an exciting match between the two teams.

RR vs CSK fantasy cricket team

Devon Conway (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

