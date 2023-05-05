It’s the 36th day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 48th match this season will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5 at 7:30 PM.

The IPL 2022 final took place between these two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In that match, Haridik Pandya took four wickets to restrict the Royals for 130 in 20 overs. He also scored 34 to take his team to victory in the 19th over.

The highest scorer of that match, Shubman Gill, is in tremendous form this time as well. So is Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Royals. Both are top contenders for the Orange Cap this year.

The Titans have Mohammed Shami, the top contender for the Purple Cap, at the moment. Shami, with 17 wickets for 247 runs under his belt, will enjoy bowling on this pitch. They also have a dark horse, Mohit Sharma. Sandeep Sharma is RR's hope, so is Jason Holder.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report for RR vs GT

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, renowned for its slow pitch, typically offers favourable conditions for the bowling side. However, the early overs of the upcoming fixture are likely to prove more conducive to the fast bowlers, potentially causing problems for the batting team. Furthermore, the ground's expansive boundaries will provide an additional challenge for run-scoring.

Thus, to maximise their chances of success, the batting team must capitalise on the power play. Incidentally, the weather forecast for Jaipur predicts no rain.

RR vs GT fantasy cricket team

Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK), David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami (C), Sandeep Sharma (VC).

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.