The Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0) has submitted its report containing a set of recommendations that will supposedly reduce the burden on Regulated Entities (REs) by streamlining the regulatory instructions and rationalising reporting requirements.
RRA guides that to address gaps in understanding, interpreting, and implementing the instructions, the regulatory instructions should contain a brief Statement of Object underlying the rationale for issuance of instructions. The instructions should be supplemented with FAQs/guidance notes and illustrations, wherever necessary.
Further, the authority has recommended the elimination of paper-based returns and has suggested a periodic review of regulatory and supervisory returns filed by the REs at least once in three years to ascertain their relevance and periodicity.
"Any ad hoc return introduced for capturing specific data should be prescribed with a sunset clause of not more than six months duration," RRA also said.
Moreover, RRA also recommended that the Master Circulars may be updated in a time-bound manner and may eventually be converted into Master Directions, wherever feasible. Regulatory instructions which have been repealed/withdrawn may be archived/stamped to avoid confusion amongst the REs/members of the public.
Also, RRA recommended a standard template for Master Direction and Circular as well as standardisation of the procedure for updating regulatory instructions going forward.
In a statement on Monday, RBI said, "The recommendations of the RRA would be internalised by the Reserve Bank to achieve the intended outcomes."
"The RRA exercise should, going forward, result in clarity, simplification, accessibility and rationalisation in regulatory instructions and returns," RBI added.
RRA 2.0 was set up by RBI in April last year intending to reduce the compliance burden on Regulated Entities (REs) by streamlining the regulatory instructions and rationalising reporting requirements.
The RRA report is based on extensive consultations with both internal as well as external stakeholders. The report, inter alia, contains recommendations on ease of compliance and reduction in regulatory burden, streamlining of reporting mechanism and dissemination, and ease of accessibility of regulatory instructions.
