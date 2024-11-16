Railway Recruitment Boards has released the exam city slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment today. The first computer-based test is tentatively scheduled for November 25-29. The vacancies have increased from 5,696 to 18,799 due to additional demand from Zonal Railways.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the much-anticipated exam city slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination today at rrb.digialm.com. SMS and Emails are being sent to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the ongoing recruitment process for the ALP (CEN 01/2024) exam, candidates who have applied can access and download their exam city information slip from the official RRB websites.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Key Dates The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for the ALP recruitment is scheduled to take place on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

November 26 exam- City slip on November 16

November 17 exam- City slip on November 17

November 28 exam- City slip on November 18 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

November 29 exam- City slip on November 19

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Exam City Slip and Admit Card Details The RRBs have confirmed that the exam city information slips and travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be released ten days prior to the exam date.

Candidates should download their slips as soon as they are available to familiarise themselves with their exam centres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Admit cards will be released four days before the exam date mentioned in the city slip, giving candidates enough time to prepare for the exam.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Vacancy Updates, ALP Recruitment Increased The total number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot has seen a significant increase this year. Initially, 5,696 vacancies were proposed, but the demand from zonal railways led to an increase in the number to 18,799 vacancies.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Selection Process Breakdown The RRB ALP recruitment process consists of five stages. The first two stages are computer-based tests — CBT 1 and CBT 2. After that, candidates will have to undergo a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), followed by document verification (DV) and a medical examination (ME). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important for candidates to be aware that there will be negative marking in both CBT 1 and CBT 2, with one-third of the total marks allotted for a question being deducted for incorrect answers. However, no negative marking will apply in the CBAT.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: What to Expect As the exam dates approach, candidates are urged to stay updated on all official notifications.

The exam city slips and the subsequent release of admit cards are crucial steps in the lead-up to the examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}