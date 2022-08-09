Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB Group D Exam 2022: Check direct link, date, other details here

The examination admit card will be available to candidates four days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.
1 min read . 06:59 PM ISTLivemint

  • RRB Group D 2022: Interested candidates who want to appear for the Phase 1 examination can check the exam city and date through the official site rrbmumbai.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Boards has reportedly activated the RRB Group D 2022 exam city and date link for Phase 1 today on August 9, 2022. Interested candidates who want to appear for the Phase 1 examination can check the exam city and date through the official site of regional RRBs

The examination admit card will be available to candidates four days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link, according to- Hindustan Times report. It is important to note that the Phase 1 examination will be conducted from August 17 to August 25, 2022. Meanwhile, according to the official notice, the exam date is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation.

How to check exam city and date for RRB Group D 2022:

  • Click on to the official site of RRBs - here
  • Next, tap on the RRB Group D 2022 exam city and date link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details
  • Next, click on submit
  • The exam city and date will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the exam city and date and download the page

