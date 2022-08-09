RRB Group D Exam 2022: Check direct link, date, other details here

RRB Group D 2022: Interested candidates who want to appear for the Phase 1 examination can check the exam city and date through the official site rrbmumbai.gov.in
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Railway Recruitment Boards has reportedly activated the RRB Group D 2022 exam city and date link for Phase 1 today on August 9, 2022. Interested candidates who want to appear for the Phase 1 examination can check the exam city and date through the official site of regional RRBs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Railway Recruitment Boards has reportedly activated the RRB Group D 2022 exam city and date link for Phase 1 today on August 9, 2022. Interested candidates who want to appear for the Phase 1 examination can check the exam city and date through the official site of regional RRBs.
The examination admit card will be available to candidates four days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link, according to- Hindustan Times report. It is important to note that the Phase 1 examination will be conducted from August 17 to August 25, 2022. Meanwhile, according to the official notice, the exam date is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation.
The examination admit card will be available to candidates four days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link, according to- Hindustan Times report. It is important to note that the Phase 1 examination will be conducted from August 17 to August 25, 2022. Meanwhile, according to the official notice, the exam date is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation.
How to check exam city and date for RRB Group D 2022: