RRB Group D results announced for 2022. Details here

RRB Group D results announced for 2022. Details here1 min read . 10:47 PM IST
Railway Recruitment Boards have also announced their respective cut-off scores for the Group D results
On Thursday, the Railway Recruitment Boards released the results of RRB Group D 2022. The results are available on the official RRB websites, for applicants who took the written exam.
From 17 August to 11 October, 2022, RRB administered the computer-based test at various testing locations across the nation. All candidates who passed the written test are qualified to take the Physical Efficiency Test. RRBs will soon announce the dates and location for the PE tests.
RRB also announced the cut-off scores for the Group D results.
Step 1. Visit the official website of respective zonal RRB
Step 2. Click on the link available for RRB Group D result
Step 3. Enter login details opn the page that appears and submit
Step 4. Result will open on the screen
Step 5. Check and download the result
Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET. The facility to check score will be available up to 30 December, 2022.
The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the relevant Zonal Railways shall conduct the PET, document verification, medical examination, and publication of the Panel for Level-1 posts. Candidates must regularly check the website for new information.
