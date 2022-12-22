Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
RRB Group D results announced for 2022. Details here

RRB Group D results announced for 2022. Details here

1 min read . 10:47 PM ISTLivemint
RRB Group D results announced for 2022

Railway Recruitment Boards have also announced their respective cut-off scores for the Group D results

On Thursday, the Railway Recruitment Boards released the results of RRB Group D 2022. The results are available on the official RRB websites, for applicants who took the written exam.

From 17 August to 11 October, 2022, RRB administered the computer-based test at various testing locations across the nation. All candidates who passed the written test are qualified to take the Physical Efficiency Test. RRBs will soon announce the dates and location for the PE tests.

RRB also announced the cut-off scores for the Group D results.

How to download your result

Step 1. Visit the official website of respective zonal RRB

Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET. The facility to check score will be available up to 30 December, 2022.

The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the relevant Zonal Railways shall conduct the PET, document verification, medical examination, and publication of the Panel for Level-1 posts. Candidates must regularly check the website for new information.

