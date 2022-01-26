RRB NTPC exam: Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests were held by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams
The decision comes after hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna
In the wake of violent student protests against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam, Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests.
Railways has also formed a committee which will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed, a Railway Ministry spokesperson told ANI on Wednesday. After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, he said.
The decision comes after hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna. Students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on police in Bihar's Arrah.
The students hampered the train services for nearly five hours, Patna district magistrate (DM) Dr Chandrashekhar Singh told ANI news agency. The agitating students stopped the passage of trains like Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani express, the Sampoorna Kranti express, South Bihar Expres, and Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express. Several trains were diverted towards Gaya and Patliputra rail sections to go towards Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other parts of north Bihar.
Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest on Tuesday at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results. Hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.
The results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2. Patna district magistrate (DM) Dr Chandrashekhar Singh informed that the protestors had hampered the train services for nearly five hours and said that action will be taken against the culprits.
Additionally on Tuesday, the railways issued a general notice warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways.
Additionally on Tuesday, the railways issued a general notice warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways.