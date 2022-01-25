RRB NTPC exam: Students protest against results, block railway tracks for 5 hrs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RRB NTPC exam 2021: Thousands of students, who appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam 2021, blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line
Thousands of students, who appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam 2021, blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna and Arrah district against "inaccurate exam results".
The students hampered the train services for nearly five hours, Patna district magistrate (DM) Dr Chandrashekhar Singh told ANI news agency. The agitating students stopped the passage of trains like Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani express, the Sampoorna Kranti express, South Bihar Expres, and Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express. Several trains were diverted towards Gaya and Patliputra rail sections to go towards Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other parts of north Bihar.
The hampered rail operations were normalised from 10.05 PM at Rajendra Nagar Terminal station of Danapur, the DM said.
It must be noted that the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2. The railways had shortlisted 7,05,620 candidates for 35,281 posts for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Level 2 exam.
Why students are protesting?
The students were opposed to the government’s move to hold two exams. The protesters claimed that there was only one examination mentioned in the RRB notification issued in 2019. They alleged cheating by the RRB.
The Ministry of railways issued a clarification as candidates raised concerns over the process of shortlisting candidates for the Level 2 exam under the RRB for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) - Graduate and Under-graduate.
The Railways ministry said that second stage exam was clearly mentioned in the notification.
"While the first stage CBT was a common examination for all the candidates, Para 13.2 of the notification clearly states that in the 2nd stage CBT there would be a separate examination for each group (viz., Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) with differing graded levels of difficulty. Accordingly, all posts falling within the same level shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. Therefore, if a candidate is eligible and has opted for more than one level (as per educational qualification), he/she will have to appear in the corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level as given in Para 13.6 since the standard (difficulty level) for each group of posts will be different (i.e., of graduate or undergraduate level)," said the ministry.
If a candidate is eligible and has opted for more than one level (as per educational qualification), he/she will have to appear in the corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level, it further said.
