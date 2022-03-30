RRB NTPC result: CBT 1 exam revised score card out, how to check

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Candidates who will clear the CBT Exam 1 will then be qualify to appear for the CBT 2 examination. RRB is yet to declare the examination dates for RRB NTPC CBT 2.
The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC revised result 2021 for the CBT1 Exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can review their results on the official RRB and regional website.
However, currently, the result of RRB NTPC is declared in states like Patna, Ajmer, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Allahabad among others.
Also, RRB has declared the result and cut off marks for Level 2, Level 3, Level 5, and Level 6.
Here's how you can check your result in simple steps:
Step 1: You can visit the official or regional website of the RRB.
Step 2: Go on the homepage and search for the ‘CEN 1 /2019 NTPC’ link - click on it.
Step 3: Further, click on ‘Scorecard Link to check the pay levels for which a candidate is short-listed to appear in CBT2'.
Step 4: You will have to add details such as roll number, date of birth, and a six-digit security code which will be mentioned above the respective box.