The CBT-2 shortlisted students were called 20 times for each level against 1 vacancy, as one candidate had applied in more than 1 level, Railway official said
NTPC CBT 1 result: As students raise concerns over the NTPC CBT 1 result, physical outreach camps have been placed in Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra, which will be active till February 16 to look into student grievances, Railways official has said.
Dr Shivam Sharma, CPRO, North Central railway said, “concerns were due to the shortlisting method, which we are addressing; we have placed physical outreach camps in Prayagraj, Jhansi, & Agra, which will be active till Feb 16. Concerns can also be registered on the website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Prayagraj."
He further highlighted that students raised their concerns post declaration of NTPC's CBT 1 result on January 15, “we've called CBT-2 shortlisted students 20 times for each level against 1 vacancy, as one candidate had applied in more than 1 level."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday a committee had been formed to look into the concerns of the candidates. It earlier said those found involved in the vandalism and destruction of public property could be barred from appearing for railways jobs apart from other legal action.
In Patna, authorities have registered police complaints against some 400 unnamed people and six institutes involved in coaching students for railways and other jobs, senior official Chandrashekhar Singh told Reuters by phone.
Violence had erupted in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over irregularities in the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams which forced the national transporter to suspend its recruitment process and form a committee to address the issue.
It said that to address the issues raised by candidates, Railways has postponed the second stage CBT of NTPC and the first stage computer-based test of Level 1.
"A high-power committee comprising senior officials has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates regarding the results of first stage CBT of NTPC exam without affecting existing shortlisted candidates and introduction of second stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019," it said.
All chairpersons of railway recruitment boards have been directed to receive the grievances of candidates. Outreach camps are being organized at various zonal and divisional headquarters to facilitate the lodging of concerns.
