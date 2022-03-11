RRB-NTPC exam big update: Indian Railways agrees to students' demands

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Railways has agreed to conduct only a single test to recruit Group-D employees through a Computer-based exam
RRB-NTPC row: The railways also said the revised results of all the pay levels will be declared by the first week of April
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In good news for the job aspirant who protested against the irregularities in the RRB Level-1 and NTPC examinations, the Indian railways have agreed to all their demands. The Indian Railways has agreed to conduct only a single test to recruit Group-D employees through a Computer-based exam.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In good news for the job aspirant who protested against the irregularities in the RRB Level-1 and NTPC examinations, the Indian railways have agreed to all their demands. The Indian Railways has agreed to conduct only a single test to recruit Group-D employees through a Computer-based exam.
The number of "unique candidates" shortlisted pay level-wise will be 20 times higher than that of vacant posts for the second-stage computer-based test (CBT) for the NTPC, Indian Railways added.
The recruitment drive for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories ranging from the junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand earlier this month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The recruitment drive for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories ranging from the junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand earlier this month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The aspirants alleged that while over seven lakh "applications" were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh, as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post.
The aspirants alleged that while over seven lakh "applications" were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh, as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post.
According to the railways, candidates who have qualified will continue to remain qualified and the list of the additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each pay level.
According to the railways, candidates who have qualified will continue to remain qualified and the list of the additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each pay level.
The railways also said the revised results of all the pay levels will be declared by the first week of April. The second-stage CBT for the other pay levels will be conducted after a reasonable gap. CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards, according to the Indian Railways.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The railways also said the revised results of all the pay levels will be declared by the first week of April. The second-stage CBT for the other pay levels will be conducted after a reasonable gap. CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards, according to the Indian Railways.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It has been decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for the conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc.
"It has been decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for the conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc.
"This will involve mobilising of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with a significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible. Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards," the railways said in a statement.
"This will involve mobilising of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with a significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible. Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards," the railways said in a statement.