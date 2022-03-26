In the Andhra region, RRR has grossed over ₹120.19 crore on Day 1. In the Nizam circle, it collected over ₹27.5 crore. Karnataka saw RRR collecting ₹16.48 crore on the first day, while the film made ₹4 crore in Kerala. In North India, RRR managed to earn ₹25 crore on Day 1. The overall India collection of the film reached ₹156 crore on the first day of screening itself, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.