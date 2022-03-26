SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR has shown remarkable performance on the first day of its release at the box office, minting around ₹257 crore in the worldwide collection on Day 1 on Friday. The film has also taken over Rajamouli's previous directorial Baahubali 2, becoming the biggest open in India so far. Rajamouli's previous release Baahubali: The Conclusion, had earned ₹224 crore on its opening day at the box office.
SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR has shown remarkable performance on the first day of its release at the box office, minting around ₹257 crore in the worldwide collection on Day 1 on Friday. The film has also taken over Rajamouli's previous directorial Baahubali 2, becoming the biggest open in India so far. Rajamouli's previous release Baahubali: The Conclusion, had earned ₹224 crore on its opening day at the box office.
In the Andhra region, RRR has grossed over ₹120.19 crore on Day 1. In the Nizam circle, it collected over ₹27.5 crore. Karnataka saw RRR collecting ₹16.48 crore on the first day, while the film made ₹4 crore in Kerala. In North India, RRR managed to earn ₹25 crore on Day 1. The overall India collection of the film reached ₹156 crore on the first day of screening itself, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.
In the Andhra region, RRR has grossed over ₹120.19 crore on Day 1. In the Nizam circle, it collected over ₹27.5 crore. Karnataka saw RRR collecting ₹16.48 crore on the first day, while the film made ₹4 crore in Kerala. In North India, RRR managed to earn ₹25 crore on Day 1. The overall India collection of the film reached ₹156 crore on the first day of screening itself, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.
RRR, a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle.
RRR, a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle.
Taran Adarsh said RRR also earned ₹42 crore in the US while ₹25 crore in the non-US region. Overall, the film has collected ₹257 crore on the first day across the world. "RRR is a big-screen spectacle that blends adrenaline-pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS," he tweeted.
Taran Adarsh said RRR also earned ₹42 crore in the US while ₹25 crore in the non-US region. Overall, the film has collected ₹257 crore on the first day across the world. "RRR is a big-screen spectacle that blends adrenaline-pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS," he tweeted.
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said RRR has already crossed the ₹250-crore mark.
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said RRR has already crossed the ₹250-crore mark.
The film starring two top stars NTR and Ram Charan has also opened to record numbers in Australia and New Zealand, overtaking even the likes of the Hollywood movie The Batman. The film did a business of ₹4.03 crore in Australia, while ₹37.07 lakh in New Zealand.
The film starring two top stars NTR and Ram Charan has also opened to record numbers in Australia and New Zealand, overtaking even the likes of the Hollywood movie The Batman. The film did a business of ₹4.03 crore in Australia, while ₹37.07 lakh in New Zealand.
For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.
For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.