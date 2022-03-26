Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRR box office collection Day 1: Rajamouli film grosses 257 cr worldwide; breaks Baahubali 2 record

RRR box office collection Day 1: Rajamouli film grosses 257 cr worldwide; breaks Baahubali 2 record

RRR, a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle
2 min read . 05:20 PM IST Livemint

  • RRR has also taken over Rajamouli's previous directorial Baahubali 2, becoming the biggest opener in India so far
  • In the Andhra region, RRR has grossed over 120.19 crore on Day 1

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR has shown remarkable performance on the first day of its release at the box office, minting around 257 crore in the worldwide collection on Day 1 on Friday. The film has also taken over Rajamouli's previous directorial Baahubali 2, becoming the biggest open in India so far. Rajamouli's previous release Baahubali: The Conclusion, had earned 224 crore on its opening day at the box office.

In the Andhra region, RRR has grossed over 120.19 crore on Day 1. In the Nizam circle, it collected over 27.5 crore. Karnataka saw RRR collecting 16.48 crore on the first day, while the film made 4 crore in Kerala. In North India, RRR managed to earn 25 crore on Day 1. The overall India collection of the film reached 156 crore on the first day of screening itself, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

RRR, a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle.

Taran Adarsh said RRR also earned 42 crore in the US while 25 crore in the non-US region. Overall, the film has collected 257 crore on the first day across the world. "RRR is a big-screen spectacle that blends adrenaline-pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS," he tweeted.

RRR Day 1 business:-

AP: 120.19 cr

Nizam: 27.5 cr

Karnataka: 16.48 cr

TamilNadu: 10 cr

Kerala: 4 cr

NorthIndia: 25 cr

India total: 156 cr

USA: 42 cr

Non-US overseas: 25 cr

Total: 557.15 cr

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said RRR has already crossed the 250-crore mark.

The film starring two top stars NTR and Ram Charan has also opened to record numbers in Australia and New Zealand, overtaking even the likes of the Hollywood movie The Batman. The film did a business of 4.03 crore in Australia, while 37.07 lakh in New Zealand.

For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

