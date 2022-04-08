OPEN APP
S S Rajamouli's period action drama "RRR" takes a step closer to earning 1000 crore. The movie's box office collection on day 14 was at 967 crores. 

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been unstoppable at the box office.

Till date there are only two movies that have touched the 1000 crore club- Dangal and Baahubali 2: the conclusion. 

After a historic opening in the post pandemic scenario, RRR maintained a steady cash inflow in terms of box office collection. 

‘RRR’(Hindi) reportedly is marching past 206 crores net for two weeks. ‘Ramadan’ is also said to be one of the reasons for the fall in Hindi collections.

RRR (Hindi) collected 4.5 crores at the box office The ‘RRR’ (Telugu) version of the film has reportedly collected 1.86 crores in the Telugu state and has reportedly earned 10 crores on the fourteenth day of its collections from all the languages in India

 

