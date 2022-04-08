RRR box office collection day 14 stands at 967cr, might cross 1000 cr mark

RRR box office collection day 14 stands at ₹967cr, might cross 1000 cr mark1 min read . 08 Apr 2022
- Till date there are only two movies that have touched the 1000 crore club- Dangal and Baahubali 2: the conclusion.
S S Rajamouli's period action drama "RRR" takes a step closer to earning 1000 crore. The movie's box office collection on day 14 was at ₹967 crores.
RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been unstoppable at the box office.
Till date there are only two movies that have touched the 1000 crore club- Dangal and Baahubali 2: the conclusion.
After a historic opening in the post pandemic scenario, RRR maintained a steady cash inflow in terms of box office collection.
‘RRR’(Hindi) reportedly is marching past ₹206 crores net for two weeks. ‘Ramadan’ is also said to be one of the reasons for the fall in Hindi collections.
RRR (Hindi) collected ₹4.5 crores at the box office The ‘RRR’ (Telugu) version of the film has reportedly collected ₹1.86 crores in the Telugu state and has reportedly earned ₹10 crores on the fourteenth day of its collections from all the languages in India
