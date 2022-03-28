SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, 'RRR', has set the cash registers ringing by entering the ₹500 cr club in just 3 days. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the movie earned $60 Million for the March 25th to 27th weekend, surpassing other major grosser like The Batman and The Lost City.

500 Crore RRR… 🔥🌊🙏🏻#RRRMovie has crossed 500 crores in no time and is inching towards 750… Extraordinary Monday on cards everywhere… #RRR500Cr#penmovies pic.twitter.com/8CuA9GtNIF — PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) March 28, 2022

The magnum opus, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, became India's biggest-ever opener after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made ₹217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

There are filmmaker’s and then there is @ssrajamouli sir ! He can take your breathe away and he does it again with #RRR ! Salute to his vision and his mega master ability to execute it with the expertise of a GENIUS! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 28, 2022

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

