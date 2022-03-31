S S Rajamouli's period action drama "RRR" has set the cash registers ringing by earning over ₹672 crore worldwide in gross figures, the makers confirmed on Thursday. In fact, it has already crossed the lifetime earnings of the director's 2015 film Baahubali, which till now has been the highest grosser from the south. Now it is anticipated that the movie would be crossing the ₹700 crore barrier within its first week.

As per rade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned ₹672.16 crore in its first six days, which includes earnings of ₹50.74 crore on Wednesday alone.

#RRRMovie WW Box Office



Marching towards ₹700 cr gross mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 257.15 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 114.38 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 118.63 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 72.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 58.46 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 50.74 cr

Total - ₹ 672.16 cr#RamCharan #JrNTR #SSRajamouli — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 31, 2022

A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

"RRR" also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

The film was theatrically released across the globe last week in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Sound.

"RRR" was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was delayed several times due to production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

